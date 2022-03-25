Thailand’s GDP growth forecast slashed due to fallout of war

Western countries’ boycott measures against Russia are expected to keep average crude oil prices at about US$105 per barrel throughout the year, Deputy Managing Director, KASIKORN RESEARCH CENTER Co., Ltd. (KResearch) Nattaporn Triratanasirikul said.

She said this would result in Thailand’s GDP expanding only by about 2.5 per cent, although a higher growth of 2.9 per cent was likely if the conflict ends within the third quarter and oil prices come down substantially to about $90 per barrel in the second half of the year.

Thailand would see higher inflation of up to 4.5 per cent and there would be pressure on the Bank of Thailand to increase the policy interest rate, due to greater possibility of the US Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate before the year-end, the KResearch executive said.