Forget working from home, work from resorts, says Prayut

He said the Tourism and Sports Ministry has taken up the initiative and is looking for the best way to launch it.

“The new policy will encourage people to travel during weekdays, so they can work in new surroundings as well as help stimulate the tourism sector. It will also encourage tourism operators to adjust and develop their hotels and resorts from a new dimension to respond to the trend of working holidays,” he said.

Thanakorn added that is “workation” trend will boost revenue for the tourism industry and allow it to move forward sustainably.