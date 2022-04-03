Tue, April 05, 2022

business

Thai auto exports down 2.8% as chip shortage hits production capacity

Thailand exported 149,284 cars in the first two months this year, down 2.8 per cent year on year due to a microchip shortage, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reports.

The prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict will exacerbate shortages in microchips and auto parts as Russia has halted exports of nickel, palladium and other raw-material metals, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, FTI vice president and auto chapter chief.

Also, western countries were boycotting goods from Russia, he added.

The chip shortage came after Covid-19 sparked rising demand for electronic devices, Surapong explained.

"It will take two years for microchip manufacturers to expand production, so we expect the shortage to be resolved in 2024."

Thai auto exports down 2.8% as chip shortage hits production capacity

The FTI forecasts Thai car exports in the first quarter and first half of this year will drop, Surapong said.

However, the FTI has retained its 2022 export target of 1 million cars compared to 950,000 last year. Thailand’s car production has dropped from 170,000 per month to 150,000 per month, he said.

The FTI was monitoring the Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on the economy and trade, as well as the impact of rising inflation on daily living costs, he added.

Related News

Published : April 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Deutsche Bank expects Thai finance, banking sectors to witness robust growth

Published : Apr 05, 2022

DTGO named one of World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th consecutive year

Published : Apr 05, 2022

AWN objects to True-Dtac merger, says new firm will violate many laws

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Energy prices push March inflation to highest spike in 13 years

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Thai property market goes green as more developers go for solar roofs

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Careful what you touch, the virus may be lurking

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.