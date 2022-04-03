Thai auto exports down 2.8% as chip shortage hits production capacity

The FTI forecasts Thai car exports in the first quarter and first half of this year will drop, Surapong said.

However, the FTI has retained its 2022 export target of 1 million cars compared to 950,000 last year. Thailand’s car production has dropped from 170,000 per month to 150,000 per month, he said.

The FTI was monitoring the Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on the economy and trade, as well as the impact of rising inflation on daily living costs, he added.