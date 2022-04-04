Covid-19 pushed small debtors, SMEs into NPL territory: credit bureau

The bureau also said the accumulated NPL of small-time debtors under all codes and categories at the end of 2021 stood at 950 billion baht, up 7.5 per cent compared to the end of 2020.

The accumulated debt (including NPLs) held by small-time borrowers can be divided by age group, with Gen Z (1997-2012) owing 97 billion baht, Gen Y (1981-1996) 4.5 trillion baht, Gen X (1965-1981) 3.8 trillion baht, Baby Boomers (1946-1964) 1.1 trillion baht and the Silent Generation (1928-1945) owing 26 billion baht, the report said.

Meanwhile, SMEs owe about 3.93 trillion baht, it said. As of the end of 2021, 286,300 SMEs with juristic entity status have accumulated NPLs worth 320 billion baht or 7.9 per cent of the overall loans for SMEs.

The report said SMEs that have been unable to service their debts hail from the hotel and food industry, property and construction, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and the repairing of vehicles and motorcycles.

The report said SMEs from these five industries had accumulated NPLs worth 270 billion baht and have joined debt-restructuring programmes worth 250 billion baht.

The bureau also said that household debt is continuing to rise. As of the end of the fourth quarter of last year, household debt stood at 14.58 trillion, compared to 14.34 trillion at the end of the third quarter.

It said the Bank of Thailand has helped restructure 4.83 million household debts worth 3.19 trillion baht at the end of January this year.