Tue, April 05, 2022

business

Nearly 32,000 vehicles sold during Bangkok motor show

Orders were placed for a total of 31,896 vehicles during the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show which ended on Sunday, the organisers said.

Jaturon Komolmit, chief of operations of the Grand Prix International that organised the show at Bitec Bangna, said bookings increased by 14.4 per cent compared to the 2021 motor show.

He said a total of 2,040 motorcycles were also booked during the show, an increase of 2 per cent.

More than 1.5 million visitors attended the show which opened on March 23.

He said the top 10 brands of booked vehicles were:

Toyota: 5,128 vehicles

Honda: 3,019

Mazda: 2,906

Isuzu: 2,594

Mitsubishi: 2,553

MG: 2,324

Suzuki: 2,204

Mercedes-Benz: 2,102

Ford: 1,797

Nissan: 1,620

Nearly 32,000 vehicles sold during Bangkok motor show Jaturon said Covid-19 did not affect vehicle sales, which means Thais had not lost their purchasing power but the buyers had simply waited for the right timing.

He said the motor show this year attached more importance to electric vehicles with 20 models on show. He said the subsidy programme of the government boosted bookings of EV vehicles to about 10 per cent of the total.

