AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Fernandes was speaking at a virtual press conference to unveil the partnership between Google Cloud and the AirAsia Super App.

The cloud-powered app – a cornerstone of the company’s digital expansion – will offer on-demand services from car-hailing to flight bookings.

In January, AirAsia rebranded as Capital A to reflect the company’s expansion from aviation into logistics, lifestyle and financial services.

Fernandes said AirAsia’s focus on technology and innovation had seen it through two years of Covid-19 crisis and the airline was now ready to step into the digital economy era.

