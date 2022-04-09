Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Toyota is expected to join the Excise Department’s subsidy programme later this month, the source said.

“It will be the first Japanese car manufacturer to take part. This move is expected to prompt other carmakers from Japan and Europe to join so that they can avoid missing out on business opportunities,” the source added.

Chinese automakers Geely, Neta and Changan have also expressed interest in the subsidy programme and are in talks with the Excise Department, according to the source.

Meanwhile, Japanese carmaker Honda will likely postpone its participation until next year as it prepares its EV assembly operation in Thailand, the source said.