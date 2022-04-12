Finance Ministry to start taxing stock sales this year

He said the tax will be sales tax like in foreign stock markets and stock sellers will have to pay at the rate of 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis.

He said stock brokers will have to report monthly sales to the Revenue Department for tax evaluation.

The Finance Ministry expects to receive over THB10 billion from stock sale taxes this year.

Arkhom said the Finance Ministry did not have to make new regulations for collecting the stock sales tax because the ministry has already had a law whose enforcement had been suspended.