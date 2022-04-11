Thai stock market under pressure as Fed tightening squeezes foreign inflows

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• GPSC, BGRIM, SCGP, SCC and EPG would benefit from the falling oil price.

• AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, MAKRO, AMATA and WHA would benefit from countries reopening.

• BDMS, BH, INTUCH, ADVANC, BTS and BEM which can tolerate market volatility.