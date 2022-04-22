Top Thai banks’ net profit up 14 per cent year on year

The increase was attributed to higher interest revenue earned from new loans and lower coverage ratio for non-performing loans.

Those 10 banks reported net profit totalling THB53.3 billion in the first quarter, up by THB6.7 billion from the same period last year.

CIMB Thai’s net profit amounted to THB1.1 billion, a 211 per cent jump from the first quarter of last year. That was the largest gain in terms of percentage points among the 10 major banks.