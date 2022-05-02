Thai exports’ record high masks patchy performance: Shippers' Council

Sun, May 15, 2022

Thai export performance remains patchy despite hitting a 30-year high in March, the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) said on Sunday.

Thailand’s exports in March increased 19.5 per cent from a year earlier to US$28.85 billion, rising for the 13th consecutive month.

However, export performance varied from sector to sector.

The biggest rise was seen in exports of gold, at 1,046.7 per cent, followed by computers, gems and jewellery, oil and fat, and sugar.

But revenue from automotive exports products fell 12.8 per cent in March, the TNSC pointed out.

“When we subtract gold, oil and military supplies from the tally, the real total export of Thai products expanded only 8.9 per cent,” TNSC chairman Chaichan Charoensuk pointed out.

“Exporters still need to monitor the global situation closely – especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and China’s lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Shanghai, which are likely to affect Thai exports for months to come,” he added.

In March, Thai exports of cars fell by 2.6 per cent, pickup trucks by 29 per cent, automotive components by 4.2 per cent and air conditioning components by 6.1 per cent.

Thai automotive exports have been dropping for the past seven months on low demand from markets such as Australia, Japan, Malaysia, India, Vietnam and the United States.

Published : May 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

