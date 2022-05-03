Sun, May 15, 2022

business

Ministry plans overseas promotion for products having Thailand Trust Mark

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Thailand Trust Mark (T Mark) certificate by stepping up promotions of 229 products that have earned the T Mark, the department’s chief said.

DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul said on Tuesday that 229 Thai manufacturers have earned the T Mark during the past 10 years.

“This year, the DITP will hold promotion activities to ensure recognition of Thai products with T Mark certificate so that they will be widely known in Asia and Oceania, especially in the Chinese and Indian markets,” Phusit said.

He said China and India topped the list of five countries that imported products with T Mark.

Among the planned activities, the DITP will hold an event in Kunming in China this year to promote the T Mark sign and it will also select some products with T Mark certificate to be displayed in leading department stores in India, Phusit added. Ministry plans overseas promotion for products having Thailand Trust Mark

The director-general said products certified as T Mark must meet international standards in terms of quality, and their production process must be environmentally friendly while the hiring of workforce must be fair.

Phusit said the T Mark certificate will give foreign buyers the confidence about the quality and origin of the goods.

Ministry plans overseas promotion for products having Thailand Trust Mark He added that Thai manufacturers would be encouraged to follow the Bio-Circular-Green Economy model to be eligible for T Mark.

SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Published : May 14, 2022

SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Published : May 13, 2022

Huawei hosts Global Rail Summit 2022 in Bangkok

Published : May 13, 2022

Klongtom Heritage boosts large-scale project, ready to become a world-class health and wellness hub after salt hot spring discovery

Published : May 13, 2022

Bangchak Group reports first quarter 2022 performance, with quarterly EBITDA exceeds THB10 billion for the first time

Published : May 13, 2022

Published : May 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Thai teen sprinter smashes SEA Games record on way to 200m gold

Published : May 14, 2022

New conflict triggered over Orange Line between MRTA and BTS

Published : May 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.