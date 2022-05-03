Ministry plans overseas promotion for products having Thailand Trust Mark

DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul said on Tuesday that 229 Thai manufacturers have earned the T Mark during the past 10 years.
“This year, the DITP will hold promotion activities to ensure recognition of Thai products with T Mark certificate so that they will be widely known in Asia and Oceania, especially in the Chinese and Indian markets,” Phusit said.
He said China and India topped the list of five countries that imported products with T Mark.
Among the planned activities, the DITP will hold an event in Kunming in China this year to promote the T Mark sign and it will also select some products with T Mark certificate to be displayed in leading department stores in India, Phusit added.
The director-general said products certified as T Mark must meet international standards in terms of quality, and their production process must be environmentally friendly while the hiring of workforce must be fair.
Phusit said the T Mark certificate will give foreign buyers the confidence about the quality and origin of the goods.
He added that Thai manufacturers would be encouraged to follow the Bio-Circular-Green Economy model to be eligible for T Mark.
