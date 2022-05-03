Ministry plans overseas promotion for products having Thailand Trust Mark

“This year, the DITP will hold promotion activities to ensure recognition of Thai products with T Mark certificate so that they will be widely known in Asia and Oceania, especially in the Chinese and Indian markets,” Phusit said.

He said China and India topped the list of five countries that imported products with T Mark.

Among the planned activities, the DITP will hold an event in Kunming in China this year to promote the T Mark sign and it will also select some products with T Mark certificate to be displayed in leading department stores in India, Phusit added.