Thai gems and jewellery exports glitter as global economy recovers

Including gold, the country's gems and jewellery exports in March were worth $3.40 billion, up 341.39 per cent year on year, said GIT director Sumed Prasongpongchai.

"In the first quarter, the country's gems and jewellery exports were worth $1.89 billion, up 39.96 per cent year on year," he said. "The total export value, including gold, was $5.48 billion, up 203.93 per cent year on year."

He said the rise in Thailand's gems and jewellery exports could be attributed to the global economic recovery, the gradual reopening of countries, rising purchasing power and investment expansion.

He added that Thailand has exported gold to cash in on the global increase in the price of gold. Thailand exported gold worth $3.59 billion, up 699.05 per cent year on year.