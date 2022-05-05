Japanese minister pledges to reduce restrictions on Thai oranges, mangosteen

“This year commemorates the 135th anniversary of diplomatic ties, with the two nations cooperating on various issues, especially in agriculture.”

Chalermchai said Japan is the second biggest market for Thai agricultural products and food.

He said exports of food and agricultural goods to Japan from 2019 to 2021 constituted 11.35 per cent of all Thai exports.

The value of food and agricultural product exports to Japan has averaged THB144.82 billion a year. Exports included processed chicken, frozen chicken, pet food, tuna and smoked rubber sheets, Chalermchai said.

He said Thailand enjoyed a trade surplus of some THB130 billion a year for agricultural products.

During the meeting, the two sides learned that both countries had similar policies to promote the Bio-Circular-Green Economy model in agricultural, he said.

Chalermchai said the policies were aimed at using technologies and local wisdom to raise standards and increase production and hygiene.

According to Chalermchai, Genjiro also agreed to strengthen cooperation with Thailand on agricultural studies and research for sustainable production of food and agricultural products by 2030.

Additionally, the Japanese minister pledged to exchange knowledge and experience with Thailand on developments to make agricultural products more attractive for international markets, Chalermchai added.