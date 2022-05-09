Over 300,000 foreign tourists land a week after Test & Go scheme scrapped

The spokesman said the Tourism Authority of Thailand reported to Prayut that more than 300,000 foreign tourists had arrived in the Kingdom during the first seven days after the scheme was abolished.

Cancellation of the scheme means fully-vaccinated foreigners do not undergo the expensive RT-PCR Covid test upon arrival and do not have to be quarantined.

Only unvaccinated tourists, who fail to provide proof of Covid negative test results 72 hours before arrival, will be quarantined in their booked hotels for five days.

While the spokesman called the abolition of the Test & Go scheme as the full opening of the country, all foreign arrivals will still have to register for entry permission via the Thailand Pass website, a process seen by tourism and hotels businesses as the last hurdle for recovery of their industry.