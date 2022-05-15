Saudi Arabia set to use Thailand as Southeast Asian investment hub

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana quoted Prayut as telling the PIF chief that relaxed travel restrictions in Thailand will help boost cooperation between the two kingdoms. He also told the fund chief that Thailand was ready to further develop bilateral ties, which are already improving.

Thanakorn quoted the PIF chief as saying that he was meeting Prayut under the instructions of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also deputy PM and defence minister of Saudi Arabia.

Yasir said he had been instructed to discuss cooperation between the two countries, especially on trade and investment in energy businesses such as petroleum and gas surveys.