Cooperation council eyed to further bolster Thai-Saudi ties

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai revealed these developments after meeting with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Riyadh on Tuesday.

“Prince Faisal said he will visit Thailand in June to prepare for Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit,” Don said.

Meanwhile, he said, Thailand will appoint its ambassador to Saudi Arabia in the third quarter of this year.

“Saudi Arabia has already started direct flights to Thailand and we believe many Saudis will be travelling to the country,” he said. “Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is also keen for Thais to visit.”

Don added the aim of this visit was to link up businesses from both countries, so they can make the most of the opportunities available.

“Many businesses were interested in participating in the investment conference hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry,” he said, citing Investment Minister Khalid A Al-Falih’s remark.