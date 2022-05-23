Thu, May 26, 2022

Bitkub announces KNS (KUB Name Service) as digital wallet domain registration service on Bitkub Chain

Bangkok, May 20, 2022 - Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co, Ltd, a leading blockchain company in Thailand, in cooperation with Chatchavan Suriyayanyong, CEO of Dice Kingdom, announced the project called “KNS (KUB Name Service)” at Crypto Expo 2022 at BITEC Bangna with a tentative launching schedule in June 2022.

KNS (KUB Name Service) is a registration domain service provider on Bitkub Chain. KNS (KUB Name Service) was developed by a professional team to solve the pain point from the users including transferring to invalid address (user error) and user interface (contract address confusion). 
 
By applying KNS (KUB Name Service), the users can register the domain contract address name via digital wallet address, which they can determine the domain name themselves and indicate their true ownership. This creates a new user experience on the blockchain interface and reduce the users error (transfer to invalid address). 

At this press announcement, the users can freely register their own domain and use those names on NFT marketplace and Dice Kingdom game to let everyone has real ownerships without consent from any entity and reduce the error from transferring to invalid contract address. At the end of the press, Chatchavan Suriyayanyong, CEO of Dice Kingdom, said that KNS (KUB Name Service) project will be tentatively launched in June 2022.

“Domain registration is very necessary for the users in which they can remember the name more easily and reduce the users error from transferring to invalid contract address. KNS (KUB Name Service) is a project developed by professional team to solve this pain point”, said Chatchavan.

 

For more updates on Bitkub Chain, visit https://www.bitkubchain.com/
 

