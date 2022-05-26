Thai rice being promoted at international fair

The move also aims to create awareness about the quality and standards of Thai jasmine rice, as well as the country’s rice strategy between 2020 and 2024, said department director-general Pitak Udomwichaiwat.
He expects rice sales to increase this year in response to some positive factors, such as improvement in the Covid-19 situation, confidence in Thai rice quality and a weakening baht, resulting in competitiveness in the international market.
“The move is in line with our strategy to promote marketing and expand export opportunities for Thai rice, which will help generate revenue for the country and improve rice farmers’ quality of life,” he said.
He added that the publicising of Thai rice at the fair is an important step in the promotion of Thailand as a leader in rice production and marketing.
May 26, 2022
THE NATION
