Thailand’s cross-border trade hit by China’s ‘zero Covid’ policy

In April, Thai exports through cross-border trade and international trade across borders totalled 74.2 billion baht, down 15.7 per cent, while imports were recorded at 52.9 billion baht, down almost 3 per cent, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday.

He said the decline resulted from reduced exports to Vietnam and also to China, which has frequently closed its border to inbound cargo as part of its “zero Covid” policy.

Jurin, who doubles as deputy prime minister, added that Thailand has responded by shifting its China exports from land transport to air and sea routes.

Thailand’s border trade with its four direct neighbours – Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia – totalled 81.5 billion baht in April, up by 12.3 per cent from a year earlier.