RCL appoints Mr Sumate Tanthuwanit as the Chairman of the Executive Committee and Mr Twinchok Tanthuwanit as the new President

Mr Sumate Tanthuwanit graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Engineering (Hons) from Chulalongkorn University and Master Degree of Engineering from Asian Institute of Technology. He is the one of the founders of RCL since 1980, who later brought RCL to be listed in the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 1988, and converted RCL into a public limited company in 1993. Throughout the 42 years of pioneering and developing business, Mr Sumate has strengthened its operational capabilities and expanded service network by leveraging technology. As the result, RCL is now widely known in Asia. Based on his dedication and RCL’s success history, Mr Sumate was honoured by both Chulalongkorn University and Mae Fah Luang University, with an honorary doctorate degree in the field of Logistics Management and Business Administration, respectively.

In order to carry out the company’s business strategy as aforementioned, the Board of Directors appoints Mr Twinchok Tanthuwanit as the President of RCL Group, replacing Mr Sumate Tanthuwanit, who is now appointed as Chairman of the Executive Committee with effect from 1 June 2022. Henceforth Mr Twinchok Tanthuwanit will carry on the abovementioned intentions and to strive for further success. In addition, he will also drive the Group towards modernising both the fleet and operating system to increase competitiveness and service ability, amidst this digital age.

