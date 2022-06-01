Mon, June 20, 2022

business

Thai exporters starting to feel the pinch of war and rising economic woes: TCC

Thai exporters have begun to feel the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and several economic woes, including a Chinese economic slowdown, the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) said on Wednesday.

Sanan Angubolkul said Thai exports are starting to be affected by the global economic slowdown caused by headwinds from the protracted Russian-Ukraine conflict.

He pointed out that the rising cost of consumer goods, high inflation rates, inadequate key materials in supply chains, policy rate hikes by several central banks and China’s economic slowdown coupled with only 4.5 per cent projected growth in its GDP this year were causing the global economic slump.

Sanan said the worldwide slowdown and other problems would definitely affect Thai exports for the remainder of the year.

He noted that warning signs have already emerged with shrinking year-on-year exports to China and Japan in April. He did not elaborate.

However, overall exports in April still enjoyed 9.9 per cent year-on-year growth, Sanan added.

The TCC chairman said exporters had also been hit by rising transportation costs due to soaring oil prices amid the war.

Anyway, he said, Thai exporters of food and agricultural products could actually stand to gain from the global fear of food shortages owing to the war.

Thai exporters starting to feel the pinch of war and rising economic woes: TCC Sanan said such fears had prompted a number of countries to stop exporting agricultural products, especially wheat, sugar and vegetable oil.

Since Thailand has not encountered any food shortage and with production far outstripping domestic demand, Thai exporters can grab the opportunity to export agricultural products to world markets, Sanan pointed out.

However, he advised, food stocks and agricultural products must be managed well so the government ensures there is no shortage of necessary materials, including fertiliser and animal feed.

Despite the impact from global woes, the chamber expects export growth of 3 to 6 per cent this year and inflation in the range of 3.5 to 5.5 per cent.

The TCC also believes tourism would be the main economic driver this year and expects 6 million to 8 million foreign arrivals, Sanan added.

QSNCC launches a “Hotel Partnership” program to enhance service and impress global business travelers

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Petroleum firms dismiss Korn’s claim of 10 times increase in refining margin

Published : Jun 20, 2022

BGRIM announces new senior management line-up to drive growth, new unit created to oversee investment control, innovation and sustainability

Published : Jun 20, 2022

TAT expects ‘workation’ scheme for civil servants to be a huge hit

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Iceland, Danish supermarkets primed for Thai delicacies

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Published : June 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Motorists who ignore traffic fines face arrest from Monday: Police

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Malaysian state lawmaker proposes four-day work week

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Scientists unlock secret to growing seedless lychee

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Lawmakers' panel restricts cannabis cultivation to 10 plants per household

Published : Jun 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.