Thai exporters told to study e-trade system used by African nations

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), said on Thursday that by better understanding the system, Thai exporters could boost their competitiveness in the African market.

He said the Thai commerce attaché in Kenya recently reported about the African country’s adoption of a trade facilitation platform called “Ken Trade e-Single Window” for the exchange of single-entry shipping documents with 21 other African nations, including Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon and Senegal.

The e-trade system exchanges real-time information among the member countries regarding international trade, such as import taxes, shipping service fees, certificates of origin for cargos. Such information is made available by the relevant state agencies, shipping companies, and exporters and importers.