Government, BOT working closely to create cashless society

Ratchada said on Monday that the government and the BOT have a significant role to play in this transition with 89 per cent of domestic consumers opting for cashless payments.
The government, the BOT, financial institutions, and the private sector are cooperating to help people in every group access online financial transactions and services, such as e-commerce and digital banking, while preventing cybercrime. They aim to draft a law for economic platforms to regulate business operations.
Ratchada said the BOT and commercial banks are building on PromptPay service to be widely beneficial in transferring money and payment between countries, especially neighbouring countries in Asean under the concept "Asean Payment Connectivity", as Thailand has been connected with a lot of foreign workers and tourists.
She said the BOT is supporting several services to connect to nearby countries which are:
She said the government has successfully developed several projects, such as:
In addition, the government is utilising big data and registration with an authentication system for several projects, such as connecting the digital health platform with the National Health Security Office’s health insurance system via the Paotang application, to deliver medicine and antigen test kits from pharmacies and service units.
She said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has prioritised the transition to the digital economy and cashless society. The government is pushing several aspects, especially reforming the bureaucracy.
Published : Jun 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
