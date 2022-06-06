Government, BOT working closely to create cashless society

The government, the BOT, financial institutions, and the private sector are cooperating to help people in every group access online financial transactions and services, such as e-commerce and digital banking, while preventing cybercrime. They aim to draft a law for economic platforms to regulate business operations.

Ratchada said the BOT and commercial banks are building on PromptPay service to be widely beneficial in transferring money and payment between countries, especially neighbouring countries in Asean under the concept "Asean Payment Connectivity", as Thailand has been connected with a lot of foreign workers and tourists.

She said the BOT is supporting several services to connect to nearby countries which are: