Cannabis replaces antibiotics as chicken farmers in Lampang go organic

She said farmers opted for marijuana after their brood was found to be suffering from avian bronchitis despite being injected with antibiotics.

Upon consuming cannabis, the chickens developed higher immunity against disease and were able to withstand inclement weather.

Eventually, the community enterprise decided to do away with antibiotics and only feed their chickens cannabis, she said.

Sirin added that the enterprise has been selling chicken meat and eggs at 100 baht per kilo and 6 baht apiece, respectively, via its website.

She said chicken rice made from the cannabis-fed chickens has received a good response, adding that the enterprise plans to sell roast chicken in the future. Sirin added that these products meet the demands of consumers who want healthy and organic food.