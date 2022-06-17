More measures to help ease impact of high petrol, gas prices

The ministry will seek a green light for the relief measures when the Cabinet convenes next week, the senior official said.

“The price of diesel oil will be maintained at no more than 35 baht per litre until the end of June,” he said.

The EPPO meeting, chaired by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, also agreed to continue subsidising cooking gas for low-income earners for three more months until the end of September.

The Department of Energy Business has also been tasked with calling on petroleum giant PTT to extend a discount on liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to small food vendors and eatery owners until the end of September, Kulit added.