Fri, June 24, 2022

business

More measures to help ease impact of high petrol, gas prices

The Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) has endorsed measures to help cushion the impact of rising petrol and gas prices resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Energy Ministry permanent-secretary Kulit Sombatsiri said on Thursday.

The ministry will seek a green light for the relief measures when the Cabinet convenes next week, the senior official said.

“The price of diesel oil will be maintained at no more than 35 baht per litre until the end of June,” he said.

The EPPO meeting, chaired by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, also agreed to continue subsidising cooking gas for low-income earners for three more months until the end of September.

The Department of Energy Business has also been tasked with calling on petroleum giant PTT to extend a discount on liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to small food vendors and eatery owners until the end of September, Kulit added.

 

He said EPPO had agreed with the proposed measure to ease the impact of the high price of natural gas for vehicles (NGV).

The Energy Ministry will ask PTT to retain the NGV retail price at 15.59 baht per kilogram, while keeping the price at 13.62 baht per kilo for taxi drivers in Greater Bangkok until September 15.

Published : June 17, 2022

