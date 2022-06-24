Spotlight on females as Global Summit of Women opens in Bangkok

The event brings together leading business women and from various sectors from all over the world. This is the first time in the summit’s 32-year history that Thailand is playing host.
More than 600 female leaders from 52 countries were welcomed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the opening ceremony. Among the dignitaries were Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, the Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, women ministers, and business leaders from all over the world.
Thailand was cited by Bloomberg as a country with 40 per cent women’s leadership of major enterprises, since the summit’s main focus is facilitating women’s economic progress worldwide.
The majority of participants are female corporate leaders and entrepreneurs from four continents. With this summit taking place during a pandemic, the focus has shifted to reviving women’s economic progress, which suffered a setback during Covid, with many losing their jobs, and many enterprises run by women collapsing. The core of the summit sessions will focus on professionals sharing on what works in this new economic landscape, whether it be government policies or business practices.
The Global Women’s Leadership Awards will also be presented to Dr. Krisana, or “The Pharmacist of the Poor”, who developed a generic antiretroviral drug that treats HIV at a lower cost, helping victims in many countries, especially in Africa.
The summit concludes on June 25 with two significant outcomes: it will be the first carbon-neutral gathering ever in its 32 years of history, implemented through the help of the Thai Host Committee; it will push Thailand’s Corporate Governance Code in a clearer language on gender diversity in corporate boards as a necessary component for good governance.
Throughout the 3-day Summit, there are many inspiring and educational sessions for women and everyone that is interested in moving forward, business-wise in a post covid world. There are sessions such as “Moving the Needle on Women-on-Boards: Does Advocacy Make a Difference?”, “Using Technology Apps to Expand Your Business Across Borders”, “Understanding the Virtual Financial Mainstream: CryptoCurrency, Metaverse, Esports, NFTs”, a Youth Forum will also be held for participants interested in meeting women entrepreneurs, business and government leaders.
