Spotlight on females as Global Summit of Women opens in Bangkok

The event brings together leading business women and from various sectors from all over the world. This is the first time in the summit’s 32-year history that Thailand is playing host.

More than 600 female leaders from 52 countries were welcomed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the opening ceremony. Among the dignitaries were Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, the Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, women ministers, and business leaders from all over the world.

Thailand was cited by Bloomberg as a country with 40 per cent women’s leadership of major enterprises, since the summit’s main focus is facilitating women’s economic progress worldwide.

The majority of participants are female corporate leaders and entrepreneurs from four continents. With this summit taking place during a pandemic, the focus has shifted to reviving women’s economic progress, which suffered a setback during Covid, with many losing their jobs, and many enterprises run by women collapsing. The core of the summit sessions will focus on professionals sharing on what works in this new economic landscape, whether it be government policies or business practices.