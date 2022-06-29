Thailand's economy to grow 2.9 per cent this year: World Bank

According to the Thailand Economic Monitor 2022 published on Wednesday, World Bank projected that Thailand's economy would expand by 2.9 per cent this year, as the tourism industry and private consumption show positive signs of recovery.

However, there are some areas of concern, which are the rapid price surge and household debt. Meanwhile, global tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the uncertainty of the pandemic in China need to be closely monitored as well since these two scenarios affect Thailand's oil dependence and vulnerability to supply chain disruptions.

To maintain domestic consumption, Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, World Bank senior economist for Thailand, said the country requires some measures to control the price. Meanwhile, although the financial system remains stable overall, risks associated with increased levels of corporate and household debt persist.

World Bank projected that the country's headline inflation would stay at a 14-year high of 5.2 per cent this year with core inflation at 2.3 per cent before decreasing to 2.2 per cent next year. Export of goods are expected to grow at 4.1 per cent in 2022, slowing down after a strong outcome in 2021 at 18.8 per cent, reflecting the softening global demand, and the prolonged global supply chain disruptions.