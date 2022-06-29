Thailand ships over half a million tonnes of durian in five months

Alongkorn said durian exports tasted success because of effective supply and demand management by his committee, which is chaired by Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

Alongkorn was speaking at a press conference with Nawanit Polken, Agriculture Extension Department deputy director-general, who is secretary-general of the fruit committee.

Nawanit said the committee had been working with government agencies concerned in all provinces to draft operation plans for each province in accordance with the committee’s master development plan, resulting in greater fruit exports.