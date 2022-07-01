Tourism council targets 10 million foreign arrivals in second half of year

Speaking at the press conference for the Thailand Tourism Confidence Index 2022, TCT president Chamnan Srisawat said that the council has already set a target of 12-16 million inbound tourists for this year and two million tourists have already arrived in the first half of the year. This figure target represents 30-40 per cent of all international tourists who visited Thailand prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is critical for all Thai tourism businesses to recover and survive.

According to the report, the tourism confidence index increased in the first six months of 2022 due to the positive sentiment about the sector’s recovery as a result of government measures, such as opening the country's borders, relaxing some regulations, and lifting the Thailand Pass requirement to make it easier for tourists to visit the kingdom.

In particular, the confidence index of Thailand's tourism industry rose to 53 points in the second quarter. In Q3, it is expected to reach 62 points. According to the researchers, the number is gradually increasing because many entrepreneurs are concerned about rising energy prices and high inflation, which raises their costs.

Overall, the report predicted that tourism in Thailand will generate more than 671 billion baht this year.



