Malaysia lifts 20-year ban on Thai rice flour exports

"We found that Malaysian agencies responsible for issuing licences to import products to the western and eastern parts of the country were different," Jurin explained.

In response, Thailand’s trade envoy in Malaysia had asked importers to send evidence to the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) for negotiations between the countries, he added.

Recently, Malaysian importers had informed the DTN and Thai trade envoy that they had received the licences.

"Thailand can now export rice flour to the western part of Malaysia after exports were suspended for almost 20 years," Jurin said.

He added that that Malaysia's move should boost the value of Thailand's exports and trade with its southern neighbour.