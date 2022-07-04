Bitkub clarifies Market Maker Fine Penalty by SEC

Afterward, Mr. Sakolkorn Sakavee, Chairman of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd, published a statement on his personal Facebook account stating as follows:

“I would like to kindly clarify the issue regarding the fine penalty and a 12-month temporary prohibition from holding a management position at Bitkub Online Co., Ltd.

The fine penalty was based on an action in 2019 which occured 3 years ago. The SEC visited and inspected Bitkub Online after having been granted with an operating license. During that time, there were only three Thai exchanges present, composed of BX, Bitkub, and Satang Pro.

During that period, the cryptocurrency industry was new in which all three of these companies had just recently been granted operating licenses. I believe that the majority of cryptocurrency exchanges around the world at the time commonly adopted a system of fabrication trading volume for digital assets. This has led to mistakes and a lack of thorough understanding of the rules by both Bitkub and Satang Pro (not to mention BX because it is already closed).

When we were warned and asked to stop by the SEC, we accepted and have stopped this action ever since. A system has been installed swiftly to prevent price matching of orders sent from the same account, and a Market Surveillance team had been established promptly to monitor any malicious activities such as self-order parining from multiple accounts.

One thing that I strongly believe is that the SEC’s decision to impose a fine penalty and bring this matter after 3 years of the incident occurred is to enhance stricter governance.

I hope that this good standard does not specifically target some exchange platforms like Bitkub or Satang Pro but rather inspects every operating licensed exchanges. For transparency, I believe that other companies would welcome the SEC’s inspection as well.

From then to now, 3 years have passed, I would like to reiterate that Bitkub has never fabricated trading volume in the market ever since. The company's income and taxes from the previous year should serve as strong evidence to support this statement.

I am still fighting and generally looking over Bitkub Group as before. There are still many scopes of improvement for Bitkub. I hope everyone can understand and continue to believe in Bitkub."

