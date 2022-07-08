GULF and Buriram United spark young footballers’ dreams with “GULF Football Clinic” for the second year

A team of coaches trained and mentored 34 young footballers with basic football skills to pave the way to their dreams of becoming sport professionals. The participating students and teachers have travelled from Wat Ta Kuan School, Map Ta Phut District, Rayong Province to join this activity.

Mr. Tanon Tantisunthorn, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited said, “GULF Football Clinic is a part of the Gulf Football Camp project, which consists of three major activities; the renovation of the community’s old football field, the Trial Tournament of youth football to recruit outstanding young talents for the apprenticeship at world-class football club; and the community’s football clinic. GULF wants this project to be a comprehensive foundation to unleash these youth’s potentials. Participating in this football clinic will not only sharpen their sports skills that are useful for physical education, but also strengthen their soft skills like patience and self-discipline that they can apply in their daily lives even though they no longer aspire to be a professional athlete.”