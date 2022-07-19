Vaxzevria 73% effective at preventing Omicron-related infections after fourth dose, according to real-world evidence study in Thailand

AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]) was effective at preventing COVID-19 infections due to Omicron when used as a fourth dose booster, according to new data from Faculty of Public Health, Chiang Mai University in collaboration with Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office.

In the real-world evidence study, Vaxzevria showed vaccine effectiveness (VE) of 73% (95% Confidence Interval [CI] 48-89%) against the highly transmissible Omicron variant when a fourth dose was given on top of any previous primary or booster vaccine.1 According to the study authors, these are the first known data assessing the effectiveness of a mixed (heterologous) four-dose COVID-19 vaccine schedule.

The findings were published as a preprint in Research Square.

