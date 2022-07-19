As tourism recovers, IHG sets its goals high in Thailand

Rajit Sukumaran, IHG’s managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea, said during a media group interview in Bangkok on Tuesday, that Thailand's tourism industry is very positive, with more international tourists expressing a desire to visit Thailand, particularly Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Samui Island, which are the top four destinations that IHG's customers search for on their website.

The growth rate of IHG hotels globally in the first quarter of this year was 61 per cent compared to the same quarter last year, and 82 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2019 and Thailand is on this trend as well.

This growth trend reflects the gradual recovery of the country's tourism. More tourists will visit Thailand in the second half of this year now that the government has lifted the Thailand Pass measure to facilitate entry.

Moreover, the recent success of their first rebranding of Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok marked the entry of Vignette Collection in the country, Sukumaran said.