PTT's vision for the future: Thailand as LNG hub of the region

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, president and chief executive officer of PTT Public Company Limited, stated during his opening speech at "Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit" on Wednesday that the energy giant aimed to make Thailand a liquified natural gas (LNG) hub in Asia over the next few decades.

Although people worldwide realise the urgent need to reduce their dependence on fossil fuel energy, businesses and households at present have huge demands for any kind of energy to move on, said Auttpol.

He explained that of the three categories of fossil fuels -- coal, oil, and LNG -- natural gas is the cleanest and most eco-friendly, and there is plenty to meet market demand.

"We need natural gas, such as LNG, during this energy transition period from cancelling the use of oil and coal to using renewable energy, such as wind, solar cells, and electricity," Attapol added.



