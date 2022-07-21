Sat, July 23, 2022

Bitkub to improve system on Friday night for regular maintenance

The Bitkub platform announced that it would suspend services for maintenance from Friday night to Saturday morning and assured that there was no need to be alarmed.

Suspension for service maintenance means customers cannot withdraw four coins — BCH, BTC, LTC and XRP — the exchange said on Thursday.

Thailand’s leading cryptocurrency exchange firm announced that it would suspend withdrawals of the four cryptocurrencies from 9.30pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday.

Bitkub reassured that the suspension is for routine maintenance so the service provider can keep its customers’ digital coins secure.

