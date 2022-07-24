Troubled Zipmex Thailand in buyout talks, suing 2 crypto exchanges

Zipmex Thailand CEO Akalarp Yimwilai said it would take legal against Babel Finance and Celsius Network.

The move came after Zipmex Thailand suspended trading for two hours on Wednesday as customers were unable to withdraw coins from its ZipUp+ service, which is linked to Babel Finance and Celsius. The latter crypto lender has now reportedly filed for bankruptcy in the US.

Akalarp said his firm had disabled ZipUp+, a product of Zipmex Global, to protect the stability of the Zipmex Thailand system. He added that Zipmex Thailand would not take legal action against Zipmex Global, as mistakenly reported in some media outlets, but instead cooperate with the company to sue Babel and Celsius.