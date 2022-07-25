dwp I Design Worldwide Partnership revealing its prominence being the industry leader in architecture and interior design, bringing Thailand's design flair to the world stage

To mention a few recent awards; our design for Diageo won the Office Interior award at the International Property Awards, Smart Dubai Office won Best Commercial Design Project at INDEX Architecture and Design Awards and 98 Wireless by Sansiri won the Global Award for Luxury Residences at The International Design and Architecture Awards.”

Sarinrath went on to say “The strength that distinguishes dwp from other firms may come from dwp’s singular mission that has always been dearly held: ‘Design for a Better World’.

If you examine our work, you'll notice that we prioritise environmental sustainability with a focus on the next generation and the future. This forward thinking philosophy shapes us to be an organisation capable of coping with and adjusting to any change, as we constantly look ahead. Various factors have recently impacted many organisations but dwp is still running smoothly.” She elaborated, "Due to the nature of our work, our operations rely on being at the forefront of technology, such as dwp Cloud which enables us to work together as one team, collaborating and sharing ideas through three dimensional design, at any time from any location.”

Sarinrath announced, “dwp has now taken a further step to maintain its reputation as a top-tier international architecture and design firm. We are developing dwp Metatecture, a new and exciting digital experience that will bring client and user creation to the next level”. She concluded, "This will enable dwp to produce unique and appealing designs to support the needs and lifestyles of everyone in the future, raising the bar in fulfilment of dwp’s mission ‘Design for a Better World’."

