Mitsubishi Motors Thailand launches new CSR programme ‘SOLAR FOR LIVES’ to drive Thailand toward a carbon-neutral society

In partnership with Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, EGAT, and TGO, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) has invested 60 million baht to provide solar panel systems, including yearly maintenance, to generate electricity for 40 community hospitals countrywide by 2032.
The solar panels can generate electricity up to a 25-year period. The project will help reduce the hospitals’ carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions more than 17,300 tons over the next ten years. Furthermore, it will reduce the electricity expenses up to 400,000 baht per year for each hospital.
At the MoU signing ceremony, Mr. Eiichi Koito, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) remarked: “As a part of Thai society, we want to see the better lives of Thai people. ‘Solar for Lives’ project has been initiated as our CSR direction ‘To contribute and grow with Thai society’ in three areas: Education, environment, and health. The project will provide Thais better health through supported hospitals while creating a better environment towards carbon neutral direction.”
“Our company has a clear direction and consistent actions towards a carbon-neutral society,” he added. “We installed solar panels at our production facility’s rooftop in Laem Chabang, Chonburi, reducing C02 emissions by more than 6,100 tons per year. Our Outlander PHEV is the most environmentally friendly vehicle, according to the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). In addition, we also support carbon emission reduction through 60 Years 60 Rai reforestation project.”
Community hospitals to receive solar panels have been selected based on the recommendations by the Public Health Ministry, their power requirements, and physical structure. Nam Phong Hospital in Khon Kaen province will be the first hospital to be equipped with solar panels.
Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, Public Health Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary, said: “Hospitals use a huge amount of energy for 24/7 operations. With stable electricity from solar panels, community hospitals can increase the efficiency of medical services and minimize the gap in healthcare access for people in surrounding communities. This project can support the Ministry’s missions by creating sustainable energy for hospitals, in line with the government’s strategic direction towards a carbon-neutral society.”
Under the 'Solar for Lives' project, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has recently donated the first solar system to Namphong Hospital in Khon Kaen, while the second solar system went to Phaya Mengrai Hospital in Chiang Rai province.
Besides the solar systems, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has also lent one unit of Mitsubishi flagship electric car, Outlander PHEVs, to each hospital to be used for their medical services. This environmentally friendly vehicle can provide a maximum 1,500 watts of power for electrical appliances for outdoor activities. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV does not only provide a reliable source of electricity in an emergency or blackout, but it can also be an alternative option for medical personnel who travel to nearby communities in a 20-kilometre range to provide medical treatments, as the vehicle has an electric-only range of up to 55 kilometres in addition to a hybrid range of over 500 kilometres.
Mitsubishi Motors Thailand commits to its environmental goal of supporting Thailand in becoming carbon neutral. There are a number of green programmes in place to reduce carbon emissions throughout all of the manufacturing operations, including Reforestation, Solar for Lives project, and the production of the electric car - Outlander PHEV that made its debut in Thailand in 2020. The company also installed a rooftop solar system at its Laem Chabang factory in Chonburi, the largest manufacturing centre outside of Japan, which can reduce carbon emissions about 6,100 tons per year.
Published : July 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
