Mitsubishi Motors Thailand launches new CSR programme ‘SOLAR FOR LIVES’ to drive Thailand toward a carbon-neutral society

Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, Public Health Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary, said: “Hospitals use a huge amount of energy for 24/7 operations. With stable electricity from solar panels, community hospitals can increase the efficiency of medical services and minimize the gap in healthcare access for people in surrounding communities. This project can support the Ministry’s missions by creating sustainable energy for hospitals, in line with the government’s strategic direction towards a carbon-neutral society.”

Under the 'Solar for Lives' project, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has recently donated the first solar system to Namphong Hospital in Khon Kaen, while the second solar system went to Phaya Mengrai Hospital in Chiang Rai province.

Besides the solar systems, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand has also lent one unit of Mitsubishi flagship electric car, Outlander PHEVs, to each hospital to be used for their medical services. This environmentally friendly vehicle can provide a maximum 1,500 watts of power for electrical appliances for outdoor activities. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV does not only provide a reliable source of electricity in an emergency or blackout, but it can also be an alternative option for medical personnel who travel to nearby communities in a 20-kilometre range to provide medical treatments, as the vehicle has an electric-only range of up to 55 kilometres in addition to a hybrid range of over 500 kilometres.

Mitsubishi Motors Thailand commits to its environmental goal of supporting Thailand in becoming carbon neutral. There are a number of green programmes in place to reduce carbon emissions throughout all of the manufacturing operations, including Reforestation, Solar for Lives project, and the production of the electric car - Outlander PHEV that made its debut in Thailand in 2020. The company also installed a rooftop solar system at its Laem Chabang factory in Chonburi, the largest manufacturing centre outside of Japan, which can reduce carbon emissions about 6,100 tons per year.