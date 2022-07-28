Consumers turning focus on environmentally friendly products

It said environmental issues had forced consumers to improve their behaviour in a bid to mitigate the impact on the environment, such as by using biodegradable packages and energy-saving devices.

However, it said consumers weren't interested in using public transportation to reduce energy consumption, making it necessary to develop a transportation system that meets consumers' demands.

Consumers also want manufacturers to launch more environmentally friendly products and services, as well as boost confidence in product and service quality and safety, KResearch said.

It said 66.3 per cent of consumers are willing to purchase environmentally friendly products and services at a price not more than 20 per cent higher than normal ones.

It added that only 3.4 per cent of consumers are willing to purchase environmentally friendly products and services at a price similar to normal ones.

"This reflects consumers' readiness to purchase products and services at a higher price to mitigate impact on the environment," KResearch said.

It added that 71.4 per cent of consumers are interested in purchasing foods and beverages which are environmentally friendly, followed by consumer goods, such as soap, shampoo and detergent (49.3 per cent).

"The business sector may take advantage of this issue to expand business and boost sales," KResearch said.