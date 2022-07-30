BTS Group’s 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved final dividend at the rate of THB 0.15 per share to be paid on August 23

Pictured here, Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas (center), Chairman of the Executive Officer and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee; Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas (left), Chief Executive Officer and Chief Officer of MATCH Business; and Mr. Surapong Laoha-Unya (right), Executive Director and Chief Officer of MOVE Business.

The Meeting of Shareholders has approved the final dividend payment for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 at the rate of Baht 0.16 per share (16 Satang per share) to the shareholders of the Company appearing in the shareholders’ register book on the record date of August 4, 2022, where the names of the shareholders are entitled to receive the dividend payments are determined and the dividend payment date is set on August 23, 2022.

Previously, the interim dividend payment had been paid to the Company shareholders on February 24, 2022 at the rate of Baht 0.15 per share (15 Satang per share), from the total dividend payment at the rate of Baht 0.31 per share (31 Satang per share) or equivalent to the total dividend payment in the amount of approximately Baht 4,081.4 million from the net profit and unappropriated retained earnings.