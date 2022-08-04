Mama OK, Lay’s cook up yummy flavours in appetising THB40m endeavour

The campaign features introduction of two new Mama flavours and Lay’s potato chips called “Chili Crab-Miso Butter”.

For the first time in Thailand, two big brands of instant noodles and Potato Chips, Mama OK and Lay's have partnered together to launch the “Join the Multiverse of Yummy Goodness” campaign, featuring two new flavours of Mama OK and Lay’s Potato Chips, “Chili Crab – Miso Butter” in response to the needs of consumers who love to explore diverse flavours, ready to invest 40 million baht to continuously co-create the vibrant marketing campaigns to stimulate the existing market.

Petch Paniangvait, Marketing Director, Saha Pathanapibul PLC., revealed that with its 50th anniversary, “Mama” still ceaselessly puts our effort to improve high-quality products with value and tastes that satisfy the diverse needs of all consumer segments. Most recently, Mama OK products have joined hands with Lay's potato chips to develop new product formulas together and launch 2 new flavours of Mama OK, namely, Chilli Crab Flavor and Miso Butter Flavor. This is to meet the needs of consumers seeking a variety of new flavours while offering product differentiation and vibrance for the instant noodle and snack market.