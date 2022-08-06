Thai hotels face severe staff shortages as they reopen after Covid

About 68 per cent of hotels surveyed said they are short of staff to cover all departments – including maids, receptionists, cleaners, cooks, waiters and technicians.

Hotels are especially in need of workers with service and language skills, said the association’s president Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi.

“Most hotels are under pressure from labour shortages in almost all departments, as related businesses in their local areas have yet to reopen,” Marisa said.

She was citing results of a THA survey conducted on 118 hotels between July 17 and 25.

The survey found that only 33 per cent of hotels had raised their wages in a bid to attract staff.