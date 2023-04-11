Seminar in Bangkok makes strong push for closer Thai-Saudi trade and travel ties

A “Trade - Travel - Investment” seminar in The Thai capital aimed to help achieve closer business ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

The event was organised jointly by the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand together with Index Creative Plc at the chamber building. The forum also served as a platform for over 300 business entities from both nations to exchange ideas and discuss potential trade opportunities.

Last year, Saudi Arabian tourists returned in large numbers to Thailand, following the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in early 2022.

