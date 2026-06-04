BOT to issue BNPL rules to curb rising First Jobbers' debt by October

Economic agencies have expressed concern over the consumption behaviour of the younger generation, particularly unnecessary instalment purchases through online platforms, which are causing young people to fall into debt early and could affect Thai household debt in the future.

Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), said the BOT was preparing to regulate criteria for “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) services, which he said were encouraging overconsumption among young people.

The BOT will issue supervisory criteria covering both licensed operators and those relying on civil law, with clarity expected by October.

Bad debt among new graduates using BNPL reaches 27%

Vitai said 25.5 million Thais were in debt.

The most worrying point was that, among them, young workers, or First Jobbers, aged 20-35, had a debt ratio as high as 52.7%, while non-performing loans (NPLs) in this group stood as high as 27%.

Data from a survey of eight major operators found that the number of BNPL user accounts had grown sharply, from only 600,000 accounts and loans worth THB6.834 billion in 2021 to almost 5 million accounts and loans worth more than THB17.908 billion in 2024.

The average annual growth rate was as high as 99.9%, while transaction volume expanded by more than 38% a year.