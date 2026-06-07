Three factors drive Thai industrial estate land demand to five-quarter high

New supply continues to rise, mainly in the EEC

On the supply side, Thailand had 213,941 rai of allocated industrial estate land at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Net leasable and saleable area stood at 143,251 rai, up 6.29% from a year earlier.

New supply entering the market totalled 4,369 rai, all of it located in the EEC and all from phased expansions of existing estates. No new greenfield industrial estate projects were launched during the period.

Although around 24,900 rai of vacant land remained, Colliers noted that some plots were already under negotiation or awaiting ownership transfer, suggesting that real demand was stronger than the vacancy figures appeared to show.

Second half could accelerate on huge BOI pipeline

Looking ahead, Colliers expects the next wave of demand to be driven by projects approved for BOI investment promotion in 2025. These totalled 3,370 projects worth 1.88 trillion baht, up 67% from the previous year.

Industrial land demand is projected at around 7,000 rai for the whole of 2026, with activity expected to accelerate significantly in the fourth quarter as approved projects begin to translate into actual transactions.

In the logistics sector, demand for warehouses and distribution centres continues to grow, supported by e-commerce, EEC expansion and the China-plus-one strategy. However, rental rates have yet to rise sharply because competition remains high and Chinese tenants continue to prioritise costs.

Energy and ESG become Thailand’s new advantages

Energy security has become another issue attracting greater attention and is now a key factor in industrial location decisions.

Thailand has an advantage through its reserve power generation capacity, clear renewable energy policy and EEC utilities system, which can efficiently support advanced industries.

The approval of carbon credit trading on the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) in February 2026 has also increased the appeal of industrial estates with strong sustainability standards, matching the needs of foreign investors placing greater emphasis on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

Tenapatt Kantaputra, senior analyst in the real estate advisory department at Colliers Thailand, said Thailand was no longer competing on the lowest land costs in the region.

Instead, it was competing on the quality of its industrial ecosystem, infrastructure, energy readiness and clear policy framework — all important factors in attracting investment amid global economic volatility.

“Thailand is shifting from being an alternative production base to becoming one of the region’s industrial hubs with an ecosystem highly ready to support investment,” Tenapatt said.

“The gap between the real value and current prices of industrial estates with strong energy readiness and infrastructure remains a key opportunity for investors in the next phase.”