IEAT and private partner to develop new industrial estate in Chonburi

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) will collaborate with a private partner to build a new industrial estate in Chonburi, aiming to draw an investment of 34.4 billion baht and create 8,350 jobs.

IEAT acting governor Sumet Tangprasert said the IEAT and Pinthong Industrial Park Plc will launch the Pinthong Industrial Estate 8 on a 1,101-rai plot in Chonburi’s Sri Racha district.

Sumet said that Pinthong Industrial Park will invest about 2.1 billion baht to develop the infrastructure for the new industrial estate, which will be operated by IEAT. He added that the Pinthong 8 Estate is expected to begin operations in 2027.