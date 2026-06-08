Egg prices rise 20 satang as feed costs squeeze Thai farmers

Egg prices edge higher amid rising production costs

Egg prices in Thailand have risen by 20 satang per egg from Monday (June 8), as poultry farmers come under growing pressure from higher feed and maize costs.

The Central Region Small-Scale Egg-Layer Farmers Trade Association said the latest price movement reflects rising production expenses rather than an increase in the recommended farm-gate ceiling.

Payao Arikul, president of the association, said actual market prices had moved from 3.30 baht to 3.50 baht per egg, while the recommended farm-gate price for mixed-size eggs remains unchanged at 3.60 baht per egg.