Egg prices rise 20 satang as feed costs squeeze Thai farmers

Egg prices in Thailand have risen by 20 satang per egg from Monday (June 8), as poultry farmers come under growing pressure from higher feed and maize costs.
The Central Region Small-Scale Egg-Layer Farmers Trade Association said the latest price movement reflects rising production expenses rather than an increase in the recommended farm-gate ceiling.
Payao Arikul, president of the association, said actual market prices had moved from 3.30 baht to 3.50 baht per egg, while the recommended farm-gate price for mixed-size eggs remains unchanged at 3.60 baht per egg.
Payao clarified reports suggesting that farmers had raised the farm-gate price by another 20 satang to 3.60 baht per egg.
She said the recommended price had already been set at 3.60 baht since March 2026, but actual selling prices in the market had remained below that level.
The latest adjustment, she said, therefore brought market prices closer to the recommended ceiling but did not exceed it.
According to Payao, layer farmers continue to face heavy cost burdens, particularly from maize prices, which have climbed to 14 baht per kilogramme.
This is well above the level previously targeted by the Commerce Ministry, which had said it would seek to keep maize prices at around 9.80 baht per kilogramme.
Ready-made animal feed prices have also risen four times since March, with the latest price reaching 440 baht per sack.
Payao said stronger consumer demand had also supported the price adjustment.
The government’s “Thais Help Thais Plus” economic stimulus measure has helped boost purchasing power, while the start of the new school term has increased demand for eggs.
She said these factors had allowed farmers to raise prices slightly to better reflect real production costs.
Despite the increase, farmers say they are still selling below the recommended ceiling of 3.60 baht per egg.
Payao said many producers remain under financial pressure because the current market price of 3.50 baht per egg is still not enough to fully cover rising costs.