China’s green code puts Thai exporters on notice

Thai suppliers risk losing access

The key concern for Thai businesses is market access.

As Chinese manufacturers face tougher environmental obligations, they are likely to demand cleaner and more transparent supply chains from overseas partners. Thai firms that cannot provide credible data on carbon footprints, energy use, waste management or raw-material sourcing could face higher screening risks or be excluded from supplier lists.

This is especially relevant for Thai companies supplying intermediate goods to Chinese factories or Chinese-invested plants in Thailand and ASEAN.

The pressure will not be limited to large exporters. Small and medium-sized manufacturers that sit in second- or third-tier supply chains may also need to upgrade reporting systems if their products eventually feed into China-bound production networks.

Green compliance becomes business cost

The new code changes the commercial meaning of sustainability.

Environmental performance is no longer just a branding issue or a voluntary CSR activity. It is becoming a trade requirement that affects contracts, financing, production costs and long-term competitiveness.

Companies with stronger carbon accounting, cleaner production, renewable-energy use and environmental certification could gain an advantage when negotiating with Chinese buyers or multinational firms sourcing through China.

At the same time, businesses with weak environmental records may face higher compliance costs, slower approvals, financing difficulties and reduced competitiveness.

Opportunities open in green technology

The tougher rules could also create opportunities for Thai and regional businesses in green technology and environmental services.

Demand is expected to grow for carbon-footprint verification, emissions-reduction systems, energy-efficiency technology, recycling, waste-to-energy solutions, environmental monitoring and low-carbon manufacturing services.

China’s carbon market is also expanding into hard-to-abate industries such as steel, aluminium and cement, while stricter disclosure expectations are expected to increase demand for carbon accounting and sustainability assurance.

For Thai firms that can adapt early, green compliance could become a competitive advantage rather than only a cost burden.

Thailand’s own green finance rules add pressure

Thai businesses are also facing stronger environmental expectations at home.

The Bank of Thailand says Thailand Taxonomy is being developed as a common reference tool to classify economic activities according to environmental objectives. It uses a traffic-light system to distinguish green, transitional and red activities, and is intended to help financial institutions assess the environmental status of their clients.

Thailand Taxonomy now covers several major sectors, including energy, transport, agriculture, construction and real estate, manufacturing, and waste management.

This means businesses that fail to show credible transition plans may find it harder to access green finance or favourable lending terms as banks increasingly factor environmental risk into credit decisions.

Draft Climate Change Act raises stakes

The domestic regulatory environment is also moving in the same direction.

Thailand’s Cabinet approved in principle the draft Climate Change Act on December 2, 2025. The draft law includes mechanisms such as greenhouse gas reporting, a national emissions database, an emissions trading system, a carbon adjustment mechanism, carbon tax provisions and carbon-credit rules, although the legislation remains at a preliminary stage.

Once enacted, the law could have wide-ranging implications for industrial operators, importers and carbon-market participants.

That means Thai exporters may have to prepare for a two-sided adjustment: meeting China’s greener supply-chain expectations while also adapting to Thailand’s own climate and green-finance framework.

From CSR to survival strategy

China’s new environmental code sends a clear signal to Thai businesses: competitiveness in the next decade will depend increasingly on environmental performance.

For exporters, the immediate task is to measure emissions, verify carbon footprints, improve traceability and prepare documentation that can satisfy buyers, regulators and lenders.

For manufacturers, the priority will be reducing energy intensity, improving waste management, adopting cleaner technologies and aligning business plans with green-finance criteria.

Sustainability is no longer a public-relations option. It is becoming a condition for trade access, investment, financing and survival in the new global economy.